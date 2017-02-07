Tuesday, February 07 2017

A press conference dedicated to the premiere of 'Artsvabuyn' performance took place at Sundukyan National Academic Theater

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0111538 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111536 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111539 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111537 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111538 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111536 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111539 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111537 - Photolure News Agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook