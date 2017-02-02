Thursday, February 02 2017

Head of the State Inspectorate of Education and Science Sergo Yeritsyan gave a press conference at Sptunik Armenia press center

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0111482 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111481 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111483 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111482 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111481 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111483 - Photolure News Agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook