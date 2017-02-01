Archive
Wednesday, February 01 2017
Presentation of the simplified system of pension provision and archival references took place at the office of the RA State Social Security Service
Wednesday, February 01 2017
Director of the 'Little Singers of Armenia' International Association Tigran Hekekyan, photographer Akira Kayamoto and head of 'Victor Entertainment' organization Hiroshi Nagano are guests in Henaran press club
Wednesday, February 01 2017
The launch of the 4th stage of the Housing Finance Program, funded by the German KfW Bank took place at Erebuni Plaza BC
