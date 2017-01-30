Archive
Monday, January 30 2017
President of the National Union of Employers of Armenia Gagik Makaryan gave a press conference in Hayatsk press club
Monday, January 30 2017
Former Deputy Minister of National Security Gurgen Yeghiazaryan, sociologist Aharon Adibekyan and artistic director of the Yerevan Puppet Theatre named after H. Tumanyan Ruben Babayan are guests in Hayeli press club
Monday, January 30 2017
MP Mher Shahgeldyan spoke about the internal political developments in Blitz Info press club
