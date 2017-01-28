Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Saturday, January 28 2017
The award ceremony on the occasion of Army Day took place at the Presidential Palace
Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
Saturday, January 28 2017
A concert on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Armenian Army's formation took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Saturday, January 28 2017
The award ceremony on the occasion of Army Day took place at the Presidential Palace
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook
You must enable Javascript on your browser for the site to work optimally and display sections completely.