Wednesday, January 25 2017
World Bank organized a conference on the Climate Change at Elite Plaza BC
Wednesday, January 25 2017
Deputy Head of the Hydromet Service of the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations Gagik Surenyan is guest at Sputnik Armenia press center
Tuesday, January 24 2017
An exhibition of the 5-month joint project of photos taken by the Armenian and Turkish photojournalists opened at the Center for Contemporary Experimental Art
