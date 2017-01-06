Friday, January 06 2017

Under the leadership of Archbishop Navasard Kchoyan Christmas Divine Liturgy and 'Water Blessing' ceremony was served at the Saint Sarkis Cathedral in Yerevan, Armenia

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0111006 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0110999 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111000 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0110998 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111002 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111004 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111003 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111005 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111001 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0110997 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111006 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0110999 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111000 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0110998 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111002 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111004 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111003 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111005 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111001 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0110997 - Photolure News Agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook