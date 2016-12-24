Saturday, December 24 2016

RA Minister of Agriculture Ignati Arakelyan gave a summarizing press conference at 'Armenia Wine' company of Sasunik village in Aragatsotn Province

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0110856 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0110857 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0110859 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0110858 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0110856 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0110857 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0110859 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0110858 - Photolure News Agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook