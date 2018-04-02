Archive
Monday, April 02 2018
An explosion took place at Burger King of the Northern Avenue of Yerevan, Armenia
An explosion took place at Burger King of the Northern Avenue of Yerevan, Armenia
An explosion took place at Burger King of the Northern Avenue of Yerevan, Armenia
An explosion took place at Burger King of the Northern Avenue of Yerevan, Armenia
An explosion took place at Burger King of the Northern Avenue of Yerevan, Armenia
An explosion took place at Burger King of the Northern Avenue of Yerevan, Armenia
An explosion took place at Burger King of the Northern Avenue of Yerevan, Armenia
An explosion took place at Burger King of the Northern Avenue of Yerevan, Armenia
