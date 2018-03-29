Archive
Thursday, March 29 2018
Members of t the newly-founded 'Varchapet taxi' (Prime Minister taxi) service hold a protest action under the slogan of 'Goodbye Prime Minister' in front of the RA Government's Building
Image Code: MHM0120363
Image Code: MHM0120364
Image Code: MHM0120365
Image Code: MHM0120366
Image Code: MHM0120367
Image Code: MHM0120368
Thursday, March 29 2018
Catholicos Karekin II holds the service of Washing of the Feet marking the Holy Thursday at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin
Thursday, March 29 2018
A protest action in support of Asya Khachatryan, who has been subjected to discrimination and violence in Artsakh took place in front of the Permanent Representation of the Artsakh Republic to Armenia
