Wednesday, March 28 2018
People lay flowers commemorating the events of Kemerovo city in front of the Embassy of Russia in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120348
People lay flowers commemorating the events of Kemerovo city in front of the Embassy of Russia in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120349
People lay flowers commemorating the events of Kemerovo city in front of the Embassy of Russia in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120350
People lay flowers commemorating the events of Kemerovo city in front of the Embassy of Russia in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120351
People lay flowers commemorating the events of Kemerovo city in front of the Embassy of Russia in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120352
People lay flowers commemorating the events of Kemerovo city in front of the Embassy of Russia in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120353
People lay flowers commemorating the events of Kemerovo city in front of the Embassy of Russia in Armenia
Wednesday, March 28 2018
RA NA Standing Committee on Health Care and Social Affairs organized a discussion on the topic of the 'RA draft law on protection of rights and social inclusion of persons with disabilities'
