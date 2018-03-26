Archive
Monday, March 26 2018
Parliamentary hearings on 'Forms of prescriptions, writing prescriptions, order of drug disposal, as well as defining medications and pharmaceutical records' took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0120279
Image Code: MHM0120280
Image Code: MHM0120281
Image Code: MHM0120282
Image Code: MHM0120283
Image Code: MHM0120284
Monday, March 26 2018
Chairman of the RA NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan and First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Konstantin Zatulin met the media represtatives at the RA National Assembly
Monday, March 26 2018
Director of the ARF Hay Dat and Political Affairs Office Giro Manoyan gave a press conference at 'Armenpress' news agency
