Saturday, March 24 2018
Members of 'We will change' public initiative hold a protest march demanding Serzh Sargsyan to leave the governance under the slogan of #merjirserzhin (#denyserzh) in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120241
Members of 'We will change' public initiative hold a protest march demanding Serzh Sargsyan to leave the governance under the slogan of #merjirserzhin (#denyserzh) in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120242
Members of 'We will change' public initiative hold a protest march demanding Serzh Sargsyan to leave the governance under the slogan of #merjirserzhin (#denyserzh) in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120243
Members of 'We will change' public initiative hold a protest march demanding Serzh Sargsyan to leave the governance under the slogan of #merjirserzhin (#denyserzh) in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120244
Members of 'We will change' public initiative hold a protest march demanding Serzh Sargsyan to leave the governance under the slogan of #merjirserzhin (#denyserzh) in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120245
Members of 'We will change' public initiative hold a protest march demanding Serzh Sargsyan to leave the governance under the slogan of #merjirserzhin (#denyserzh) in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120246
Members of 'We will change' public initiative hold a protest march demanding Serzh Sargsyan to leave the governance under the slogan of #merjirserzhin (#denyserzh) in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120247
Members of 'We will change' public initiative hold a protest march demanding Serzh Sargsyan to leave the governance under the slogan of #merjirserzhin (#denyserzh) in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120248
Members of 'We will change' public initiative hold a protest march demanding Serzh Sargsyan to leave the governance under the slogan of #merjirserzhin (#denyserzh) in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120249
Members of 'We will change' public initiative hold a protest march demanding Serzh Sargsyan to leave the governance under the slogan of #merjirserzhin (#denyserzh) in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120250
Members of 'We will change' public initiative hold a protest march demanding Serzh Sargsyan to leave the governance under the slogan of #merjirserzhin (#denyserzh) in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120251
Members of 'We will change' public initiative hold a protest march demanding Serzh Sargsyan to leave the governance under the slogan of #merjirserzhin (#denyserzh) in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120252
Members of 'We will change' public initiative hold a protest march demanding Serzh Sargsyan to leave the governance under the slogan of #merjirserzhin (#denyserzh) in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120254
Members of 'We will change' public initiative hold a protest march demanding Serzh Sargsyan to leave the governance under the slogan of #merjirserzhin (#denyserzh) in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120255
Members of 'We will change' public initiative hold a protest march demanding Serzh Sargsyan to leave the governance under the slogan of #merjirserzhin (#denyserzh) in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120256
Members of 'We will change' public initiative hold a protest march demanding Serzh Sargsyan to leave the governance under the slogan of #merjirserzhin (#denyserzh) in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120257
Members of 'We will change' public initiative hold a protest action demanding Serzh Sargsyan to leave the governance under the slogan of #merjirserzhin (#denyserzh) in front of the Headquarters of the RA Republican Party in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120258
Members of 'We will change' public initiative hold a protest action demanding Serzh Sargsyan to leave the governance under the slogan of #merjirserzhin (#denyserzh) in front of the Headquarters of the RA Republican Party in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120259
Members of 'We will change' public initiative hold a protest action demanding Serzh Sargsyan to leave the governance under the slogan of #merjirserzhin (#denyserzh) in front of the Headquarters of the RA Republican Party in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120260
Members of 'We will change' public initiative hold a protest action demanding Serzh Sargsyan to leave the governance under the slogan of #merjirserzhin (#denyserzh) in front of the Headquarters of the RA Republican Party in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120261
Members of 'We will change' public initiative hold a protest action demanding Serzh Sargsyan to leave the governance under the slogan of #merjirserzhin (#denyserzh) in front of the Headquarters of the RA Republican Party in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120262
Members of 'We will change' public initiative hold a protest action demanding Serzh Sargsyan to leave the governance under the slogan of #merjirserzhin (#denyserzh) in front of the Headquarters of the RA Republican Party in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120263
Members of 'We will change' public initiative hold a protest action demanding Serzh Sargsyan to leave the governance under the slogan of #merjirserzhin (#denyserzh) in front of the Headquarters of the RA Republican Party in Yerevan, Armenia
Saturday, March 24 2018
Armenia vs Estonia friendly football match took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, March 23 2018
'Armenian Renaissance' Diaspora organization joint with the 'For the State of Armenia' front organized a rally on human rights violations, release of political prisoners and the removal of the current illegal authorities on Freedom Square
