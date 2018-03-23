Archive
Friday, March 23 2018
'Armenian Renaissance' Diaspora organization joint with the 'For the State of Armenia' front organized a rally on human rights violations, release of political prisoners and the removal of the current illegal authorities on Freedom Square
A protest action in support of the murdered Ruzanna Adanalyan of Gyumri took place in front of the RA Presidential Palace
