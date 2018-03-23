Archive
Friday, March 23 2018
A protest action in support of the murdered Ruzanna Adanalyan of Gyumri took place in front of the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0120231
Image Code: MHM0120232
Image Code: MHM0120233
Image Code: MHM0120234
Friday, March 23 2018
'Armenian Renaissance' Diaspora organization joint with the 'For the State of Armenia' front organized a rally on human rights violations, release of political prisoners and the removal of the current illegal authorities on Freedom Square
Friday, March 23 2018
Director of Golden Apricot International Film Festival Susanna Harutyunyan and Director of the National Cinema Center of Armenia Shushanik Mirzakhanyan are guests at Sputnik Armenia press center
