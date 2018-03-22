Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Thursday, March 22 2018
Open training of the Armenia national football team ahead of Armenia vs Estonia and Armenia vs Lithuania football matches took place at the FFA Technical Center/Football Academy
Image Code: MHM0120210
Open training of the Armenia national football team ahead of Armenia vs Estonia and Armenia vs Lithuania football matches took place at the FFA Technical Center/Football Academy
Image Code: MHM0120211
Head coach of the Armenia national football team Artur Petrosyan during the open training of the Armenia national football team ahead of Armenia vs Estonia and Armenia vs Lithuania football matches at the FFA Technical Center/Football Academy
Image Code: MHM0120212
Open training of the Armenia national football team ahead of Armenia vs Estonia and Armenia vs Lithuania football matches took place at the FFA Technical Center/Football Academy
Image Code: MHM0120213
Open training of the Armenia national football team ahead of Armenia vs Estonia and Armenia vs Lithuania football matches took place at the FFA Technical Center/Football Academy
Image Code: MHM0120214
Open training of the Armenia national football team ahead of Armenia vs Estonia and Armenia vs Lithuania football matches took place at the FFA Technical Center/Football Academy
Image Code: MHM0120215
Head coach of the Armenia national football team Artur Petrosyan during the open training of the Armenia national football team ahead of Armenia vs Estonia and Armenia vs Lithuania football matches at the FFA Technical Center/Football Academy
Image Code: MHM0120216
Head coach of the Armenia national football team Artur Petrosyan during the open training of the Armenia national football team ahead of Armenia vs Estonia and Armenia vs Lithuania football matches at the FFA Technical Center/Football Academy
Thursday, March 22 2018
Presentation of Richard and Corinne Zarzavatdjians book under the title of 'Cuisine d’Arm?nie' took place within the framework of the Days of Francophonie in Armenia
Thursday, March 22 2018
Chairman of the Democratic Homeland Party Petros Makeyan and members of the working group of the 'For the sake of the Armenian statehood' front gave a press conference in Hayeli press club
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook