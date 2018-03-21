Archive
Wednesday, March 21 2018
Demonstration and tasting the world's longest gata (40 meters) took place in front of the Tavern Yerevan
Demonstration and tasting the world's longest gata (40 meters) took place in front of the Tavern Yerevan
Demonstration and tasting the world's longest gata (40 meters) took place in front of the Tavern Yerevan
Demonstration and tasting the world's longest gata (40 meters) took place in front of the Tavern Yerevan
Demonstration and tasting the world's longest gata (40 meters) took place in front of the Tavern Yerevan
Demonstration and tasting the world's longest gata (40 meters) took place in front of the Tavern Yerevan
Demonstration and tasting the world's longest gata (40 meters) took place in front of the Tavern Yerevan
Wednesday, March 21 2018
RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan gave a press conference at the AGBU Armenia Hall
