Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Monday, March 19 2018
Chairman of the RA NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan and Chairman of the Foreign Relations and European Union Relations of the Senate of Poland Marek Rocki gave a joint press conference at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0120153
Chairman of the RA NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan and Chairman of the Foreign Relations and European Union Relations of the Senate of Poland Marek Rocki gave a joint press conference at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0120154
Chairman of the RA NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan and Chairman of the Foreign Relations and European Union Relations of the Senate of Poland Marek Rocki gave a joint press conference at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0120155
Chairman of the RA NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan and Chairman of the Foreign Relations and European Union Relations of the Senate of Poland Marek Rocki gave a joint press conference at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0120156
Chairman of the RA NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan and Chairman of the Foreign Relations and European Union Relations of the Senate of Poland Marek Rocki gave a joint press conference at the RA National Assembly
Monday, March 19 2018
City Council session took place at the Municipality of Yerevan
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook