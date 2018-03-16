Archive
Friday, March 16 2018
A press conference on the topic of the power change formula and the upcoming steps of the 'For the State of Armenia' front took place at the Media Center
Friday, March 16 2018
Hearings of Zhirayr Sefilyan's case took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District
