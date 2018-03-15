Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Thursday, March 15 2018
RA State Service for Food Safety of the RA Ministry of Agriculture jointly with the partner organizations celebrate the International Day of Consumer Rights Protection at Elite Plaza BC
Image Code: MHM0120111
RA Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan attended the conference dedicated to the International Day of Consumer Rights Protection at Elite Plaza BC
Image Code: MHM0120112
Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski attended the conference dedicated to the International Day of Consumer Rights Protection at Elite Plaza BC
Image Code: MHM0120113
RA Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan attended the conference dedicated to the International Day of Consumer Rights Protection at Elite Plaza BC
Image Code: MHM0120114
RA Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan attended the conference dedicated to the International Day of Consumer Rights Protection at Elite Plaza BC
Wednesday, March 14 2018
Spring in Yerevan
Thursday, March 15 2018
The 14th session of the Eastern Partnership Democracy under the title of 'Democracy, Good Governance and Sustainability' took place at Armenia Marriott Hotel
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook