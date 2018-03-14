Archive
Wednesday, March 14 2018
The opening of the 'Return of Stolen Wrubel' exhibition took place at the Russian Museum of Art
Image Code: MHM0120098
A press conference before the opening of the 'Return of Stolen Wrubel' exhibition took place at the Russian Museum of Art
Image Code: MHM0120099
A press conference before the opening of the 'Return of Stolen Wrubel' exhibition took place at the Russian Museum of Art
Image Code: MHM0120100
The opening of the 'Return of Stolen Wrubel' exhibition took place at the Russian Museum of Art
Image Code: MHM0120101
The opening of the 'Return of Stolen Wrubel' exhibition took place at the Russian Museum of Art
Image Code: MHM0120102
The opening of the 'Return of Stolen Wrubel' exhibition took place at the Russian Museum of Art
Wednesday, March 14 2018
President of RA NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan and Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Konstantin Kosachev met the media representatives at the RA National Assembly
