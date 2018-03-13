Archive
Tuesday, March 13 2018
Image Code: MHM0120085
Consultant of the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh to the Republic of Armenia Garnik Isagulyan gave a press conference in Hayeli press club
Image Code: MHM0120086
Image Code: MHM0120087
Leader of the Democratic Party of Armenia Aram Sargsyan and former Minister of Defense, Lieutenant-General Vagharshak Harutyunyan are guests in Sputnik Armenia press club
