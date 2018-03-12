Archive
Monday, March 12 2018
The opening ceremony of the Francophone Film Festival within the framework of the Francophonie Month of 2018 took place at the Moscow Cinema
Image Code: MHM0120071
Image Code: MHM0120072
Image Code: MHM0120073
Monday, March 12 2018
'Urartu' Yerevan vs 'Gazprom Moskovsky' Moscow international basketball tournament dedicated to the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Monday, March 12 2018
A press conference ahead of the 150th working meeting of 'Eurimages' in Yerevan took place at the RA Ministry of Culture
