Monday, March 12 2018
A press conference ahead of the 150th working meeting of 'Eurimages' in Yerevan took place at the RA Ministry of Culture
Image Code: MHM0120069
Image Code: MHM0120070
Monday, March 12 2018
The opening ceremony of the Francophone Film Festival within the framework of the Francophonie Month of 2018 took place at the Moscow Cinema
Monday, March 12 2018
Director of ABC Law Center, human rights activist Ara Khachatryan and head of 'Penalty' public association Artak Khachatryan are guests in Hayatsk press club
