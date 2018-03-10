Archive
Saturday, March 10 2018
'Armenian Renaissance' Diaspora organization joint with the 'For the State of Armenia' front organized a rally on human rights violations, release of political prisoners and the removal of the current illegal authorities on Freedom Square
Image Code: MHM0120048
Image Code: MHM0120049
Image Code: MHM0120050
Image Code: MHM0120051
Image Code: MHM0120052
Image Code: MHM0120053
Image Code: MHM0120054
Image Code: MHM0120055
Friday, March 09 2018
RA Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan attended the opening ceremony of the 'Europe planning conference. Europe without borders' youth conference at the AUA
