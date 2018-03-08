Archive
Thursday, March 08 2018
Exhibition of the French-Armenian artists Gevorg and Vardan Tarloyans under the title of 'Illumination and Reality' took place at the RA National Gallery
Image Code: MHM0120024
Exhibition of the French-Armenian artists Gevorg and Vardan Tarloyans under the title of 'Illumination and Reality' took place at the RA National Gallery in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120025
Image Code: MHM0120026
Image Code: MHM0120027
Image Code: MHM0120028
Image Code: MHM0120029
Fashion show of Gevorg and Vardan Tarloyans' designed clothes took place at the RA National Gallery in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120030
Image Code: MHM0120031
Image Code: MHM0120032
Image Code: MHM0120033
Image Code: MHM0120034
Image Code: MHM0120035
Image Code: MHM0120036
Image Code: MHM0120037
Image Code: MHM0120038
Yerevan celebrates the International Women's Day on 8 of March
