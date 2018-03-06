Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, March 06 2018
RA Minister of Culture Armen Amiryan, director of the National Cinema Center Shushanik Mirzakhanyan and artistic director of the center Arsen Baghdasaryan gave a press conference at the RA Ministry of Culture
Image Code: MHM0119974
RA Minister of Culture Armen Amiryan, director of the National Cinema Center Shushanik Mirzakhanyan and artistic director of the center Arsen Baghdasaryan gave a press conference at the RA Ministry of Culture
Image Code: MHM0119975
RA Minister of Culture Armen Amiryan, director of the National Cinema Center Shushanik Mirzakhanyan and artistic director of the center Arsen Baghdasaryan gave a press conference at the RA Ministry of Culture
Tuesday, March 06 2018
RA National Assembly extraordinary session took place
Monday, March 05 2018
MP of 'Elq' Alliance Nikol Pashinyan met a number of civil activists on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook