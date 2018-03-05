Archive
A press conference after the premiere of the documentary film 'Renowned architects' took place at the Moscow Cinema
Image Code: MHM0119963
Image Code: MHM0119964
Image Code: MHM0119965
Monday, March 05 2018
Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan and Mayor of Lyon Georges Kepenekian signed a memorandum of cooperation at the Municipality of Yerevan
