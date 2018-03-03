Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Saturday, March 03 2018
RA Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, RA Minister of Transport and Communication Vahan Martirosyan and General Director of the South-Caucus Railway Sergey G. Valko gave the first ride on the Yerevan-Gyumri-Yerevan electric train
Image Code: MHM0119921
RA Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, RA Minister of Transport and Communication Vahan Martirosyan and General Director of the South-Caucus Railway Sergey G. Valko attended the opening ceremony of the Yerevan-Gyumri-Yerevan electric train
Image Code: MHM0119922
RA Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, RA Minister of Transport and Communication Vahan Martirosyan and General Director of the South-Caucus Railway Sergey G. Valko attended the opening ceremony of the Yerevan-Gyumri-Yerevan electric train
Image Code: MHM0119923
RA Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, RA Minister of Transport and Communication Vahan Martirosyan and General Director of the South-Caucus Railway Sergey G. Valko gave the first ride on the Yerevan-Gyumri-Yerevan electric train
Saturday, March 03 2018
Major fire in the underground entrance of Mashtots street which hasn’t been used for a long time, Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook