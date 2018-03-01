Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Thursday, March 01 2018
Armenian National Congress holds a protest action dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the March 1 events 2008
Image Code: MHM0119831
Armenian National Congress holds a protest action dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the March 1 events on Freedom Square
Image Code: MHM0119832
Armenian National Congress holds a protest action dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the March 1 events on Freedom Square
Image Code: MHM0119833
Armenian National Congress holds a protest action dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the March 1 events on Freedom Square
Image Code: MHM0119834
Armenian National Congress holds a protest action dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the March 1 events on Freedom Square
Image Code: MHM0119835
Armenian National Congress holds a protest action dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the March 1 events on Freedom Square
Image Code: MHM0119836
Armenian National Congress holds a procession dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the March 1 events from the Freedom Square heading to the Al. Myasnikyan statue
Image Code: MHM0119837
Armenian National Congress holds a procession dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the March 1 events from the Freedom Square heading to the Al. Myasnikyan statue
Image Code: MHM0119838
Armenian National Congress holds a procession dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the March 1 events from the Freedom Square heading to the Al. Myasnikyan statue
Image Code: MHM0119839
Armenian National Congress holds a procession dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the March 1 events from the Freedom Square heading to the Al. Myasnikyan statue
Image Code: MHM0119840
Armenian National Congress holds a procession dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the March 1 events from the Freedom Square heading to the Al. Myasnikyan statue
Image Code: MHM0119841
Armenian National Congress holds a procession dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the March 1 events from the Freedom Square heading to the Al. Myasnikyan statue
Image Code: MHM0119842
Armenian National Congress holds a procession dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the March 1 events from the Freedom Square heading to the Al. Myasnikyan statue
Image Code: MHM0119843
Armenian National Congress holds a procession dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the March 1 events from the Freedom Square heading to the Al. Myasnikyan statue
Thursday, March 01 2018
Vartgez Gaspari hold a protest action in front of the statue of Al. Myasnikyan on the 10th anniversary of March 1 events
Thursday, March 01 2018
A public discussion on the topic of ‘Politicized history. How are the events of March 1 presented in schools’ took place in ‘Article 3’ press club
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook