Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Thursday, March 01 2018
The 1st of March 10 years
Image Code: MHM0102659
Armenian National Congress and New Armenia Public Salvation Front hold a march in memory of March 1. Yerevan, Armenia. March 01.2016
Image Code: MHM0112133
Members of the Armenian National Congress and Armenian People's Party hold a march from Freedom Square heading to Mysnikyan statue to commemorate those who died on the first of March in 2008. Yerevan, Armenia, March 01.2017
Image Code: MHM35150
Confrontation between police and the protesters near the Embassy of France in Armenia. March 01.2008
Image Code: MHM40333
Leader of the People's Party Tigran Karapetyan holds a candle-lighting action at Aleksandr Myasnikyan's Statue in Yerevan, Armenia. March 01.2009
Image Code: MHM47087
Opposition rally in the square near the Matenadaran recalling the events on March 1 in 2008. Yerevan, Armenia. March 01.2010
Image Code: MHM55542
Armenian National Congress and Armenian People’s Party hold a rally on Matenadaran in Yerevan, Armenia. March 01.2011
Image Code: MHM64659
Armenian National Congress and Armenian People’s Party hold a rally on Freedom Square in Yerevan, Armenia. March 01.2012
Image Code: MHM75398
Heritage Party leader Raffi Hovhannisian gave a public press conference on Freedom Square and held a march to the statue of Myasnikyan in memory of victims of March 1 events. Yerevan, Armenia. March 01.2013
Image Code: MHM85810
Armenian National Congress and Armenian People's Party hold a march in Yerevan, Armenia. March 01.2014
Image Code: MHM93662
Armenian National Congress and Armenian People's Party hold a march in Yerevan, Armenia. March 01.2015
Thursday, March 01 2018
A public discussion on the topic of ‘Politicized history. How are the events of March 1 presented in schools’ took place in ‘Article 3’ press club
Thursday, March 01 2018
The discussion of the issue of the presidential election with the participation of the presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan started on the March 1 session of the RA National Assembly
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook