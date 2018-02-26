Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Monday, February 26 2018
Gagik Makaryan, Heriknaz Tigranyan, Lusine Sargsyan and Michael Piliposyan hold a discussion on the topic of the 'Dialogue in Armenia on the protection of labor rights' at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel
Image Code: MHM0119740
Gagik Makaryan, Heriknaz Tigranyan, Lusine Sargsyan and Michael Piliposyan hold a discussion on the topic of the 'Dialogue in Armenia on the protection of labor rights' at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel
Image Code: MHM0119741
Gagik Makaryan, Heriknaz Tigranyan, Lusine Sargsyan and Michael Piliposyan hold a discussion on the topic of the 'Dialogue in Armenia on the protection of labor rights' at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel
Image Code: MHM0119742
Gagik Makaryan, Heriknaz Tigranyan, Lusine Sargsyan and Michael Piliposyan hold a discussion on the topic of the 'Dialogue in Armenia on the protection of labor rights' at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel
Monday, February 26 2018
A public discussion on the topic of the ‘Insulating mining industry: Who will prevent the disaster of Teghut and rehabilitate the destructed nature?’ took place in ‘Article 3’
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook