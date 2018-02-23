Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, February 23 2018
A jubilee evening on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Artavazd Peleshyan took place at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0119707
A jubilee evening on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Artavazd Peleshyan took place at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0119708
A jubilee evening on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Artavazd Peleshyan took place at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0119709
A jubilee evening on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Artavazd Peleshyan took place at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0119710
A jubilee evening on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Artavazd Peleshyan took place at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0119711
A jubilee evening on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Artavazd Peleshyan took place at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0119712
A jubilee evening on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Artavazd Peleshyan took place at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0119713
A jubilee evening on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Artavazd Peleshyan took place at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0119714
A jubilee evening on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Artavazd Peleshyan took place at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0119715
A jubilee evening on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Artavazd Peleshyan took place at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0119716
A jubilee evening on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Artavazd Peleshyan took place at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0119717
A jubilee evening on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Artavazd Peleshyan took place at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0119718
A jubilee evening on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Artavazd Peleshyan took place at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Friday, February 23 2018
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Madagascar Henry Rabary Njaka gave a joint press conference
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook