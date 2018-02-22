Image Code: MHM0119680

Being one of the leaders in the Armenian banking market, VTB Bank (Armenia) continues to increase the turnover of retail businesses, which is evidenced by the business indexes of 2017. • Credit portfolio of individuals - 15% • Demand for Individuals’ demanding measures - 30% • Individuals' card portfolio -15% • The share of retail loans of the Individuals in the market up to 11.5% • The share of individuals' deposit portfolio in the market up to 10% • Providing consumer loans - 70%. New appointments in the structure of ’VTB-Armenia Bank’ CJSC Ivan Telegin is the newly appointed VTB Bank (Armenia) Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board, will assume the post since February 24, 2018