Thursday, February 22 2018
President of Lebanon Michel Aoun paid an official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0119670
Official welcoming ceremony of the President of Lebanon Michel Aoun took place at the Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0119671
Image Code: MHM0119672
Image Code: MHM0119673
Image Code: MHM0119674
Image Code: MHM0119675
RA President Serzh Sargsyan received President of Lebanon Michel Aoun at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0119676
Image Code: MHM0119677
RA President Serzh Sargsyan and President of Lebanon Michel Aoun spoke about the results of the meeting at the Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0119678
Image Code: MHM0119679
Wednesday, February 21 2018
President of Lebanon Michel Aoun paid an official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
