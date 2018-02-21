Archive
Wednesday, February 21 2018
President of Lebanon Michel Aoun paid an official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0119654
Official welcoming ceremony of the President of Lebanon Michel Aoun took place at 'Zvartnots' international airport
Image Code: MHM0119655
Image Code: MHM0119656
Image Code: MHM0119657
President of Lebanon Michel Aoun paid a visit to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin within the framework of his official visit to Armenia
Image Code: MHM0119658
Image Code: MHM0119659
Image Code: MHM0119660
Wednesday, February 21 2018
Former MP Aragats Akhoyan and musician Poghos Yeghiazaryants are guests in Hayeli press club
