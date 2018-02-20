Archive
Tuesday, February 20 2018
A discussion on the topic of the 'Law on responsibility' took place in Hodvats 3 press club
Image Code: MHM0119621
Image Code: MHM0119622
Tuesday, February 20 2018
Chairman of the RA State Committee of the Real Estate Cadastre Martin Sargsyan gave a press conference
Tuesday, February 20 2018
A public discussion on the topic of 'The principle of separation and balancing the branches of government in the parliamentary governance system' took place at Congress Hotel
