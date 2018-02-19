Archive
RA presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan
Image Code: MHM0119180
Image Code: MHM0119181
RA Presidential Candidate Armen Sargsyan met the academics of the RA National Academy of Sciences
Image Code: MHM0119210
RA presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan paid a visit to TUMO Center for Creative Technologies
Image Code: MHM0119361
RA presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan met the members of 'Elq' faction at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0119366
Image Code: MHM0119367
RA presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan holds a briefing at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0119440
Presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan pays a visit to the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund
Image Code: MHM0119511
RA presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan paid a visit to Synopsys Armenia Office
Actor Sergey Danielyan and his lawyer are guests in Hayeli press club
