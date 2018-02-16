Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, February 16 2018
Presentation of Yervand Kochar's unique work, the facial sculpture of George Zakaryan took place at the Yervand Kochar Museum
Image Code: MHM0119571
Presentation of Yervand Kochar's unique work, the facial sculpture of George Zakaryan took place at the Yervand Kochar Museum
Image Code: MHM0119572
Presentation of Yervand Kochar's unique work, the facial sculpture of George Zakaryan took place at the Yervand Kochar Museum
Friday, February 16 2018
'Pepo' performance (artistic director Armen Elbakyan) took place at the Sundukyan State Academic Theatre
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook