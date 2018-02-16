Archive
Friday, February 16 2018
Friday, February 16 2018

'Pepo' performance (artistic director Armen Elbakyan) took place at the Sundukyan State Academic Theatre

Image Code: MHM0119564
Image Code: MHM0119564
Image Code: MHM0119565
Image Code: MHM0119565
Image Code: MHM0119566
Image Code: MHM0119566
Image Code: MHM0119567
Image Code: MHM0119567
Image Code: MHM0119568
Image Code: MHM0119568
Image Code: MHM0119569
Image Code: MHM0119569
Image Code: MHM0119570
Image Code: MHM0119570
'Pepo' performance (artistic director Armen Elbakyan) took place at the Sundukyan State Academic Theatre
Friday, February 16 2018
Presentation of Yervand Kochar's unique work, the facial sculpture of George Zakaryan took place at the Yervand Kochar Museum
Friday, February 16 2018
Vice-President of the European Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Henrik Bach Mortensen and Vice-Chairmen of the Congress Levon Zurabyan and Aram Manukyan gave a press conference at the Armenian National Congress Office
