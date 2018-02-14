Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, February 14 2018
Signing of agreement on 'Liberalization, Encouragement and Protection of Investments' between the Government of Armenia and the Government of Japan took place at the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Image Code: MHM0119522
Signing of agreement on 'Liberalization, Encouragement and Protection of Investments' between the Government of Armenia and the Government of Japan took place at the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Image Code: MHM0119523
Signing of agreement on 'Liberalization, Encouragement and Protection of Investments' between the Government of Armenia and the Government of Japan took place at the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Image Code: MHM0119524
Signing of agreement on 'Liberalization, Encouragement and Protection of Investments' between the Government of Armenia and the Government of Japan took place at the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Image Code: MHM0119525
Signing of agreement on 'Liberalization, Encouragement and Protection of Investments' between the Government of Armenia and the Government of Japan took place at the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Image Code: MHM0119526
Signing of agreement on 'Liberalization, Encouragement and Protection of Investments' between the Government of Armenia and the Government of Japan took place at the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Wednesday, February 14 2018
St. Valentine's Day, Yerevan
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook