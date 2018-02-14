Archive
Wednesday, February 14 2018
Hearings of 'Sasna Tsrer' group's case took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District
Image Code: MHM0119501
Wednesday, February 14 2018
RA presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan paid a visit to Synopsys Armenia Office
Wednesday, February 14 2018
A press conference ahead of the 'International exhibitions of contemporary art: Armenia 2018' took place at the RA Ministry of Culture
