Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Monday, February 12 2018
President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev paid a state visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0119406
President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex within the framework of his state visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0119407
President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex within the framework of his state visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0119408
President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex within the framework of his state visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0119409
President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex within the framework of his state visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0119410
President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex within the framework of his state visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0119411
President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex within the framework of his state visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0119412
President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex within the framework of his state visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0119413
President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex within the framework of his state visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0119414
Welcoming ceremony of the President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0119415
Welcoming ceremony of the President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0119416
Welcoming ceremony of the President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0119417
Welcoming ceremony of the President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0119418
RA President Serzh Sargsyan received President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0119419
RA President Serzh Sargsyan received President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0119420
Signing of documents aimed to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Bulgaria in numerous spheres took place at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0119421
Signing of documents aimed to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Bulgaria in numerous spheres took place at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0119422
Signing of documents aimed to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Bulgaria in numerous spheres took place at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0119423
Signing of documents aimed to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Bulgaria in numerous spheres took place at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0119424
Signing of documents aimed to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Bulgaria in numerous spheres took place at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0119425
RA President Serzh Sargsyan received President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0119426
RA President Serzh Sargsyan and the President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev made announcements after the meeting at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0119427
RA President Serzh Sargsyan and the President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev made announcements after the meeting at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0119428
RA President Serzh Sargsyan and the President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev made announcements after the meeting at the RA Presidential Palace
Monday, February 12 2018
Karine Hakobyan, architect Gurgen Musheghyan and sculptor Ferdinant Arakelyan are guests in Hayeli press club
Sunday, February 11 2018
National mask parade on the occasion of 'Bun Barekendan' from the Saint Sarkis Cathedral heading to the Freedom Square took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook