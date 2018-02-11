Archive
Sunday, February 11 2018
National mask parade on the occasion of 'Bun Barekendan' from the Saint Sarkis Cathedral heading to the Freedom Square took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0119393
Image Code: MHM0119394
Image Code: MHM0119395
Image Code: MHM0119396
Image Code: MHM0119397
Image Code: MHM0119398
Image Code: MHM0119399
Image Code: MHM0119400
Image Code: MHM0119401
Image Code: MHM0119402
Image Code: MHM0119403
Image Code: MHM0119404
Friday, February 09 2018
RA Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan and RA Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan attended the screening of technical equipment at the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations
