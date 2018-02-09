Screening of technical equipment took place at the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations

Archive
Friday, February 09 2018
Image Code: MHM0119376
Image Code: MHM0119377
Image Code: MHM0119378
Image Code: MHM0119379
Image Code: MHM0119380
Image Code: MHM0119381
Friday, February 09 2018
RA Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan and RA Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan attended the screening of technical equipment at the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations
Friday, February 09 2018
Member of 'Elq' faction Nikol Pashinyan holds a briefing after the meeting with the presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan at the RA National Assembly
