Wednesday, February 07 2018
RA President Serzh Sargsyan received Natasha Meli Daudey, the newly appointed Ambassador of Malta on the occasion of handing over the copies of her credentials
Wednesday, February 07 2018
Lawyers announced one-day state strike demanding the removal of legal regulations on judicial penalties
Wednesday, February 07 2018
Director of the Museum of Architecture Anush Ter-Manasyan and Director of the Hovhannes Tumanyan House-Museum Narine Tukhikyan are guests in Hayeli press club
