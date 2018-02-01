Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Thursday, February 01 2018
Former deputies Hakob Hakobyan and Lernik Aleksanyan are guests in Hayeli press club
Image Code: MHM0119224
Former deputies Hakob Hakobyan and Lernik Aleksanyan are guests in Hayeli press club
Image Code: MHM0119225
Former deputies Hakob Hakobyan and Lernik Aleksanyan are guests in Hayeli press club
Thursday, February 01 2018
A discussion on the topic of the 'Personal data protection issues and legislative settlements in Armenia' took place at the Media Center
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook