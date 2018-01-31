Archive
Wednesday, January 31 2018
Scholarships named after Garegin Nzhdeh, Ashot Navasardyan, Vazgen Sargsyan and Andranik Margaryan were handed to the military students at the RPA Central Office
Image Code: MHM0119202
Image Code: MHM0119203
Image Code: MHM0119204
Image Code: MHM0119205
Image Code: MHM0119206
Image Code: MHM0119207
Wednesday, January 31 2018
The launch of Babajanyan-Ashtarak roadways construction is already set in Yerevan
