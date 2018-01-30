Archive
Tuesday, January 30 2018
The supermoon rises over Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0119185
The supermoon rises over an apartment building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0119186
The supermoon rises over an apartment building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0119187
The supermoon rises over an apartment building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0119188
The supermoon rises over Kievyan bridge of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0119189
The supermoon rises over Kievyan bridge of Yerevan, Armenia
RA Presidential Candidate Armen Sargsyan met the academics of the RA National Academy of Sciences
