Monday, January 29 2018
Last farewell to Sargis Hatspanyan
Image Code: MHM0119145
Last farewell to Sargis Hatspanyan took place from the Saint John the Baptist Church
Image Code: MHM0119146
Last farewell to Sargis Hatspanyan took place from the Saint John the Baptist Church
Image Code: MHM0119147
Last farewell to Sargis Hatspanyan took place from the Saint John the Baptist Church
Image Code: MHM0119148
Funeral of Sargis Hatspanyan took place at Yerablur Military Memorial Cemetery
Image Code: MHM0119149
Funeral of Sargis Hatspanyan took place at Yerablur Military Memorial Cemetery
Image Code: MHM0119150
Funeral of Sargis Hatspanyan took place at Yerablur Military Memorial Cemetery
Monday, January 29 2018
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian spoke about the diplomatic results of 2017 year
Sunday, January 28 2018
A official ceremony on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the Armenian Army's formation took place
